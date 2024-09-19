Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called on the Assam state government to act to rename the Silchar Railway Station in honor of the eleven language martyrs, or Bhasha Sahids, of Silchar. This move, he argues, would appropriately recognize their significant role in the 1961 Language Movement in Barak Valley.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gogoi stated the importance of this renaming as a tribute to the martyrs' legacy. However, a recent response from the Union Government indicates that the BJP-led Assam government has yet to submit a formal proposal for this change.

The letter from Niraj Sahay, Principal Chief Commercial Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, dated September 3, 2024, outlines that changes to railway station names require the recommendation of the state government and approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Sahay's communication was in response to Gogoi's earlier request for the renaming, and it underscored the procedural requirements for such a change.

Gogoi has now urged the Assam government to take action to submit the necessary proposal and fulfill the long-standing demand to honor the language martyrs with this fitting tribute.

Also Read: No compromise would be tolerated in Orunodoi scheme implementation: Minister Ashok Singhal