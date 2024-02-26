Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Information Technology (IT) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target the Opposition leaders.

Speaking to the media on February 26, Gaurav Gogoi said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi initiated "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" has given confidence that there is a strong opposition to the BJP. " If there is anyone who is playing the role of opposition, it is Rahul Gandhi. The way BJP is targeting the opposition with IT &CBI many opposition leaders are not able to do their work..."

With preparations in full swing by all political parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, leaders of both BJP and Congress have been involved in mud slinging on each other as poll days nears.

Meanwhile, crisis hit Congress in Assam has faced another setback after one of its senior leader Rana Goswami tendered his resignation from the post of organisational in-charge of Upper Assam. Reports are rife that Goswami might shift to the saffron bastion (BJP) in the next few days.

Also read: Everyone seeks Ram Rajya irrespective of their religion: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma