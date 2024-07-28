Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused municipal corporations and urban local bodies for the death of three young civil service aspirants in the basement of a coaching center when it flooded.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Congress MP said that municipal corporations and urban local bodies are responsible for local governance and their failure leads to gross injustice.

Gogoi also cited a recent incident in Guwahati when an 8-year-old boy died in a storm water drain after being swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Bamunimaidam.

Furthermore, he also stated that political leaders need to be active and develop a hands-on approach to ensure such incidents are prevented.

Gogoi wrote on X, "After the tragic death of a 8 year old boy in Guwahati in a storm water drain, it is painful to learn about the death of 3 young students in the basement of a coaching centre. Municipal corporations and urban local bodies in India are responsible for local governance and their failure leads to gross injustice. Political leaders need to be far more active and develop a hands-on approach."

It may be mentioned that heavy rains in Delhi on Saturday led to a devastating incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, resulting in the deaths of three civil service aspirants.

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The victims, Tania Soni (25), Shreya Yadav (25), and Nevin Dalwin (28), were trapped in the basement of the coaching center when it flooded.

Authorities also launched a criminal investigation, detaining two individuals and initiating a magisterial inquiry.