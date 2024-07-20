Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly engaging in "communal politics" in Assam, attributing this move to the party's inability to accept its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gogoi accused the BJP of reverting to divisive tactics as a reaction to its electoral loss. "The BJP is not able to digest the moral loss that it suffered in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and that is why they are back to doing their old communal politics in every state," Gogoi said. He highlighted that similar strategies have been observed in other states, citing an order in Uttar Pradesh requiring the display of shop owners' names during the Kanwar Yatra.

Gogoi alleged that in Assam, the BJP is politicizing the demographics of certain communities to further its agenda. He criticized these actions as a continuation of the party's historical pattern of leveraging community divisions for political gains.

Earlier on July 19 , In a pointed remark aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested that if Gandhi were to become the brand ambassador for a population control campaign, the state's population growth could see an immediate decline.

Speaking on the matter, Sarma stated, "I feel that it is the responsibility of the Congress to address the population issue in the state of Assam because the people listen to Congress leaders. If Rahul Gandhi becomes the brand ambassador of the population control drive, the population growth will drastically decrease starting tomorrow."

Sarma elaborated on the influence Gandhi holds among certain demographics in Assam, particularly in Muslim villages. "If not instantly, it will happen because they listen to him, not me. They consider me their enemy. If you go to a Muslim village and ask them to choose between listening to Himanta Biswa Sarma or Rahul Gandhi, everyone will say they will listen to Rahul Gandhi. Similarly, if you ask them to choose between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi, they will still choose Rahul Gandhi."

The Chief Minister stated that Gandhi's involvement could be pivotal in addressing the population challenge. "Therefore, when it comes to population control, if anyone can play a significant role, it is Rahul Gandhi and no one else," Sarma said.