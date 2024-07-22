Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Union Government for presenting an overly optimistic view of the country's economic situation while criticizing the Economic Survey 2024. Gogoi accused the government of being out of touch with the real hardships faced by ordinary citizens, describing the survey as a portrayal of "Sab Changa Si" (everything is fine), while in reality, the populace is struggling.

Gogoi highlighted the government's failure to control inflation, pointing out that the issue remains a significant burden for the poor and middle class. He emphasized that while the wealthy might be insulated from the effects of rising prices, it is a severe concern for those with limited means. "Today, for the poor and middle class, 'Modi means inflation,'" he remarked, underscoring the perception that the current administration is synonymous with economic distress.

The Congress MP further criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alleging that she appears indifferent to the issue of inflation.

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According to Gogoi, the Economic Survey lacks any concrete answers or plans to address the ongoing problem of rising prices, leaving the public without hope for relief in the near future.