Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, July 31 moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, calling for an urgent discussion on the inadequate flood management measures in Assam. In his notice, Gogoi expressed deep concern over the Union Budget 2024's insufficient allocations for flood management in the state.

Gogoi highlighted that despite the severe and recurrent flooding issues faced by Assam, the budget has failed to allocate sufficient funds for effective flood management. He criticized the government for merely mentioning Assam in the budget speech without providing the necessary financial support, indicating a lack of commitment to addressing the state's challenges.

The MP pointed out a significant reduction in the allocations to the Jal Shakti Ministry for flood control and drainage, from Rs 104.56 crores in 2022-23 to an estimated Rs 33.17 crores in 2024. Gogoi emphasized that Assam's flood-prone area covers over 31.05 lakh hectares, approximately 39.58 per cent of the state's total land area, which is four times the national average for flood-prone areas.

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Comparing Assam's situation to Bihar, he noted that while both states have similar flood-prone areas, Assam experiences more severe impacts from yearly floods. Gogoi lamented the silence of the state government and BJP members of Parliament on this issue, describing it as discriminatory treatment against Assam.

He stressed that the lack of adequate funding hampers Assam's ability to implement effective flood prevention, mitigation, and rehabilitation measures. Investing in flood management in Assam, according to Gogoi, is not just an expenditure but a necessary investment in the state's future.

Concluding his notice, Gogoi urged the House to prioritize this issue and compel the government to take concrete steps to address the critical flood management needs of Assam.