The Indian National Congress has unveiled its priorities for the upcoming Parliament session, focusing on a range of critical issues from governance failures to national security concerns. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared that party representative Gaurav Gogoi presented these key points during an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 21.

At the forefront of the Congress agenda are alleged scams in national-level examinations, including NEET and NET, as well as controversies surrounding the UPSC. The party also plans to raise questions about the declining state of railway safety and the implementation of the Agniveer scheme.

National security features prominently in the Congress's plans, with the party set to address the ongoing situation in Manipur and Jammu, as well as challenges along the India-China border. Environmental issues, including recent floods and natural disasters, are also on the docket for discussion.

The opposition party intends to scrutinise Centre-state relations and economic policies, signalling a comprehensive critique of the current government's performance. Additionally, the Congress aims to highlight what it describes as 'deliberate attempts' at polarisation in states like Uttar Pradesh through allegedly unconstitutional orders.