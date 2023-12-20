In a striking critique of the alleged ruling party's conduct, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has pointed out the irony in their stance, given their history of mocking previous Prime Ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr Manmohan Singh.

The Congress MP without naming the party, took a wild potshot and wrote on its official X handle, "The party that has mocked every Prime Minister from Pandit Nehru to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The party whose leaders have used abusive language against women and whose MPs abuse women and minorities. The party that has abused constitutional positions. They can’t play the victim card."



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The party that has mocked every Prime Minister from Pandit Nehru to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The party whose leaders has used abusive language against women and whose MPs abuse women and minorities. The party who has abused constitutional positions. They can’t play the victim card. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 19, 2023

Gogoi's social media post led to speculation that he was hinting at the saffron party and indirectly accusing the BJP of playing the victim card.

Gogoi's comments come amidst a political backdrop where the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc staged a protest outside the parliament premises after a majority of the opposition MPs were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

The event unfolded after the opposition demanded the Union Home Minister's failure to address the issues plaguing Manipur and his lack of accountability for the 'double-engine government's' shortcomings in the state.