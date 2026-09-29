Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questions transfer of five Assam elephants to Tamil Nadu

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday, September 29, questioned the Assam government over the transfer of five elephants from the state to Tamil Nadu, seeking disclosure of records related to their ownership, provenance, clearances and welfare safeguards.

In a post on X, Gogoi alleged “hypocrisy and secrecy” surrounding the transfer and said wildlife experts and animal welfare groups had raised questions over the movement of the elephants.

Gogoi sought clarity on whether the five elephants were donated, purchased or otherwise acquired, and, if money was exchanged, asked the government to disclose the amount and the parties involved.

He also questioned who initiated the transfer process and how the five elephants were selected.

Referring to two of the elephants, Durga and Bijuli, Gogoi said they were around five years old and asked the government to disclose the identities of their mothers and the documented chain of custody establishing their lawful provenance.

He further questioned the Assam government's claim before the court that all necessary clearances had been obtained. Gogoi asked the government to make the clearances public and clarify whether the High-Powered Committee had examined the transfers.

The Congress leader also raised questions over the reported inspection of a facility in Madurai on the same day the transfer was recommended, asking whether sufficient scrutiny had been carried out.

He sought details on whether all prescribed veterinary and animal welfare safeguards were followed during the elephants' transit.

Referring to allegations of abuse involving elephant Joymala, Gogoi questioned whether lessons had been learnt from the case.

“Elephants are woven into Assam’s culture and heritage. Their movement out of the state must not be shrouded in unanswered questions,” Gogoi said.

He called for the five elephants to be brought back to Assam and demanded that records relating to their ownership, age, provenance, permits, clearances, approvals and payments be made public.



