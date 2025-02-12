Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi has come under fire after allegations surfaced against his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, linking her to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The accusations, which were brought to light by BJP spokesperson Kishor Upadhyay, claim that she had worked in Islamabad under Tauqir Sheikh, a key advisor to Pakistan’s Planning Commission.

In a press statement issued today, Upadhyay emphasized that these allegations are not to be taken lightly, given the sensitive nature of national security. He further stated that as a prominent opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi plays a vital role in shaping policies and representing public interests. The alleged ties between his wife and the ISI, therefore, warrant close scrutiny, raising concerns about his ability to effectively discharge his responsibilities in Parliament.

The BJP also pointed out a pattern of alleged foreign affiliations within the Congress party, citing past accusations against party members and their families. The statement referenced claims that Congress leaders have received funds from billionaire investor George Soros and his organizations, such as the Open Society Foundation, purportedly to interfere in India's internal affairs. The party further alleged that past links between certain Congress members and Pakistani officials, including ISI operatives, need to be thoroughly examined.

Given the gravity of the allegations, the BJP Assam Pradesh has called for a comprehensive legal investigation into the matter. The party also urged Gaurav Gogoi to issue a detailed public clarification to address these concerns and maintain transparency regarding his wife’s alleged affiliations.