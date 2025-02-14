Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed allegations leveled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, of having links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Dismissing the claims as "laughable," Gogoi responded sarcastically, stating, “If my wife is an ISI agent, then I must be a R&AW agent.” He further alleged that the accusations were a deliberate attempt by CM Sarma to divert attention from corruption charges against him. “I don’t mind if a family facing multiple allegations and cases levels accusations against me,” he remarked.

Addressing the controversy, Gogoi pointed out that such smear tactics were not new. He recalled a similar campaign by the BJP ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections, where, despite the allegations, the people of Jorhat had re-elected him.

The Congress MP also took a jibe at Sarma, suggesting that the chief minister was attempting to secure his position amid growing public discontent ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. “The election is still a year away, but the BJP seems to be on shaky ground, which is why they have resorted to such baseless attacks on me and my family,” Gogoi stated.

The controversy erupted after CM Sarma shared a post on X, alleging Gogoi’s ties to Pakistan. The post included a photograph of the Congress leader at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, where he was reportedly invited in 2015 to discuss Indo-Pak relations. Sarma questioned why Gogoi had attended the meeting, highlighting that he was not a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time.

With political tensions rising, Gogoi's rebuttal signals an intensifying war of words ahead of the crucial state elections.