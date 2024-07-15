In response to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) announcement that they will challenge the Supreme Court's recent ruling allowing divorced women to claim maintenance beyond the period of "iddat", Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed his party's stance on the matter.

On Monday, July 15, Gogoi emphasized that the Congress party has always advocated for the respect and empowerment of women and upholds the Supreme Court's decisions.

Gogoi told ANI, "The Congress party has consistently supported women's rights. Our belief in the Constitution and democracy extends to respecting the rulings of the Supreme Court."

He further stated that the Congress party would support the central government if it passes the Women's Reservation Bill during the upcoming budget session. "We want the Women's Reservation Bill to be enacted immediately, not in the distant future. If the Central Government amends the Budget session to implement the Women's Reservation Bill right away, we will respect that decision as well," Gogoi added.

Meanwhile, the AIMPLB convened a working committee meeting on Sunday to discuss various issues, including the Supreme Court's recent verdict.

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