Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi swaps politics for rotis at Assam flood relief camp

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on July 22 rolled up his sleeves to make rotis for flood-affected families at a temporary relief camp in Amguri Tea Estate under Assam's Nazira constituency, in a gesture of solidarity with people displaced by the ongoing floods.

The Jorhat MP spent time at the camp interacting with affected families, listening to their concerns and joining them in preparing meals. Photographs shared by Gogoi on social media showed him making rotis alongside residents in the community kitchen.

Sharing details of his visit, Gogoi said the resilience and unity displayed by the flood-hit families had deeply inspired him.

"I interacted with the flood-affected people at the temporary relief camp in Amguri Tea Estate under the Nazira constituency and spent some time with them. Even in these difficult times, their courage, unity and warmth inspired me," he wrote.

The Congress MP said standing by people during times of crisis was a collective responsibility and reaffirmed his commitment to extending all possible support to those affected.

"It is our duty to stand beside them during this difficult period. We remain committed to providing every possible help and assistance," Gogoi added.

His participation in preparing food for the inmates of the relief camp drew attention on social media, with many highlighting the symbolic gesture of sharing everyday responsibilities with displaced families.

Large parts of Upper Assam continue to remain affected by floods triggered by incessant rainfall, forcing hundreds of families to move into relief camps established by the district administration. Political leaders from across party lines have been visiting inundated areas to assess the situation and extend support to those affected.