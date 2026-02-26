Congress must win 24 Assam seats on its own to claim LoP post: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 26, said the Congress will have to win at least 24 seats on its own party symbol to secure the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that to qualify for the LoP position, the party must also win at least six indigenous seats. He added that in the present political situation, it would be difficult for the Congress to achieve that number.

Sarma further stated that even if parties like the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) or Raijor Dal request the Speaker to grant the LoP post to Congress on the grounds of alliance support, it would not serve any purpose. “The rule is clear. Congress must win 24 seats on its own symbol. Only then can they claim the LoP post,” he said.

He cautioned that if opposition parties continue seat-sharing arrangements among themselves, the LoP position may slip further out of their reach.

Commenting on possible alliances among opposition parties, the Chief Minister said such tie-ups may happen sooner or later. “There is nothing to be happy about it,” he added.