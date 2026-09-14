Congress names Sibamoni Bora as candidate for Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

The Congress has named former MLA Sibamoni Bora as its candidate for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved Bora’s candidature, according to an AICC press release issued on Monday.

Bora will contest from Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency (No. 9) in the by-election.

The announcement comes as the Congress steps up preparations for the Nagaon bypoll, with the party having recently held meetings to shortlist potential candidates and finalise its election strategy.

The Nagaon seat has emerged as a key electoral contest in Assam, with both the Congress and BJP intensifying preparations ahead of the by-election. The BJP is yet to formally announce its candidate.

The AICC release, signed by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, said Kharge had approved the candidature of Sibamoni Bora as the party’s candidate for the ensuing Lok Sabha by-election.