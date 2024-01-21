Congress national secretary KC Venugopal has backed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah amid the attack during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today.

Taking to social media platform X, Venugopal said, "Every attack from the fascists is a badge of honour for us."

The Congress national secretary also applauded Bhupen Borah and other Congress workers for standing up against the attackers.

"Proud of our APCC President Sh. @BhupenKBorah ji and many other brave karyakartas who stood up and valiantly fought against BJP goons who have been relentlessly trying to intimidate and silence us from exposing Himanta’s corruption," said Venugopal.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, Bhupen Borah narrowly escaped a threatening attack during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally in Jamugurihat. The assailants targeted Borah as he alighted from Rahul Gandhi's vehicle.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Borah for insights into the incident by India Today NE remained unanswered.