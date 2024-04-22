Assam Agriculture Minister, delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party, asserting that their lengthy rule yielded little progress for the nation and accusing them of not knowing the groud reality.

Bora's remarks underscored his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), predicting a third consecutive term for Modi in the upcoming elections and .

Bora minced no words in his assessment of the Congress party's governance, stating that despite ruling the country for several decades, they failed to deliver substantial development. He contrasted this with the advancements achieved under Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the past decade, asserting that India has scaled new heights under the NDA government.

During the campaign event, attended by AGP working president Keshab Mahanta and BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah, Bora and Mahanta openly endorsed Mallah's candidacy, signaling widespread support for the BJP and the NDA in the Karimganj constituency. The duo's endorsement underscored the confidence in PM Modi's leadership and the policies of the ruling coalition.

Bora's remarks also addressed recent statements by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, dismissing their claims and suggesting a decline in the Congress party's electoral prospects following recent losses. The AGP chief's strong stance reflects the prevailing sentiment among regional allies of the BJP, emphasizing continuity in governance under the leadership of Narendra Modi.