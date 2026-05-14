‘Congress out of touch with sons of the soil, focused on vote-bank politics’: Bhupen Borah

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and current BJP MLA Bhupen Borah on May 14 criticised APCC president Gaurav Gogoi over his recent remarks, accusing him of being disconnected from the aspirations and concerns of Assam’s indigenous communities.

In a post on X, Bhupen Borah said the Congress party appeared increasingly “out of touch” with the sentiments of the “sons of the soil” and alleged that some leaders were prioritising vote-bank politics over the protection of Assam’s identity, demographic balance and indigenous rights.

He also criticised Gogoi’s stand on issues such as the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), claiming that the Congress leader’s remarks reflected a lack of “depth and clarity” on matters of long-term national and social significance.

Borah further stated that such positions could raise concerns regarding the future demographic and cultural balance of the state.

Praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP MLA said Sarma’s approach reflected “statesmanship” focused on safeguarding Assam’s interests while ensuring balanced and responsible governance.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political debate in Assam over the proposed UCC and issues related to indigenous identity and demographic concerns ahead of the Assembly elections.

