The Congress has formed fact-finding committees in seven states and Delhi to assess the party's poor and lacklustre performance in these states. MP Gaurav Gogoi has been included in the committee that is in charge of Karnataka, while Rakibul Hussain got Telangana.

Along with Gogoi, Madhusudan Mistry and Hibi Eden are also included in the panel for Karnataka while Hussain will be in charge of Telangana with PJ Kurien and Pargat Singh.

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Five other fact-finding teams will be sent to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. The committees have been formed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the Lok Sabha election 2024, Congress won eight of 17 seats in Telangana and nine of 28 seats in Karnataka. The party could not win any seats in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress managed just one seat in Odisha (21) and one in Chhattisgarh (11).