Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 8 placed the blame for Manipur's current turmoil on the Congress party's policies. Addressing the historical context and consequences, Sarma painted a vivid picture of the Congress's role in shaping Manipur's troubled landscape.

Sarma asserted that the prevailing situation in Manipur is a direct outcome of the Congress party's actions during the constitution framing phase. Sarma explained that when safeguarding measures were crucial, the Congress's approach was lackadaisical. Conversely, when safeguards were implemented, they were designed to sow the seeds of conflict.

"The border clashes we witness today are a consequence of Congress's flawed policies," said Sarma. The CM underscored that Congress's legacy of state creation without adequately demarcated boundaries has fuelled internal disputes.

"Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya – Congress established these states, but they failed to delineate clear boundaries," lamented Sarma. He further criticized Congress for nurturing internal rivalries among communities, states, and religions, as part of a divide and rule strategy.

Highlighting the years since 1962, Sarma traced Congress's policy of sowing discord to maintain control over the Northeastern region. He emphasized how the region's socio-political fabric was intricately woven into Congress's divide and rule approach.

Sarma also addressed recent remarks made by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who spoke of bringing a "healing touch" to Assam. Sarma pointed out that historical accounts refute Gogoi's narrative. Referring to Pupul Jayakar's writings, Sarma noted that even Nehru had discouraged Indira Gandhi from visiting Assam in 1962 out of fear she might be kidnapped by the Chinese Army.