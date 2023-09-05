Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking to micro-blogging site 'X' (earlier Twitter) on September 5 slammed Congress party for allegedly showing a strong aversion towards Bharat.

Himanta Biswa Sarma further posted in the tweet that the Opposition bloc INDIA had intentionally chosen the name with the aim of defeating Bharat. “Now my apprehension has proven to be true. The Congress party seems to have a strong aversion towards Bharat. It appears that the name 'I.N.D.I alliance' was intentionally chosen with the aim of defeating BHARAT”, tweeted Assam CM on platform ‘X’.

As speculations that the government is planning to introduce a bill India's name with Bharat, a recent social media post by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 5, ignited a fresh wave of discussions and debates.

The post comes just ahead of the special Parliament session scheduled from September 18th to 22nd.

"REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL," the Assam Chief Minister wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Also read : Himanta Biswa Sarma's post sparks debate amid speculations of India's official name change to 'Bharat'

Sarma's recent social media update also triggered widespread speculation, further fueling the ongoing debate surrounding reports that the government might introduce a bill to rename India as 'Bharat.'

It is worth mentioning that the debate and political reactions on this matter have been making headlines on September 5.

The Congress has also entered the fray, criticizing the government for a recent development. They pointed out that the Rashtrapati Bhawan issued an invitation for a G20 dinner on September 9th, addressing it to the "President of Bharat" instead of the customary "President of India."

This change in nomenclature has added a new layer to the evolving discourse on India's official name.

"So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault," said Jairam Ramesh in his post on X.