Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 26 remarked that the Congress party should appeal in the High Court instead of protesting if they think that there is some misunderstanding on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

“The government has not taken any action against Rahul Gandhi, the court has taken action. If we go down the streets and protest against the court, then there will be no constitutional system in the country. The chief minister urged the Congress party to appeal in the high court if it thinks something is wrong in the lower court”, Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on March 26.

The Congress in Telangana on March 26 began a y-long dharna at Gandhi Bhawan against the disqualification of their senior leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

It needs mention here that the Congress leaders while addressing the 'deeksha', condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP following his conviction by aSurat court in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

According to the reports, a day after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on March 25 over his UK, PM Modi surname remarks and whether he should seek an apology to which he said, “My name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi. Gandhi kisi se maafi nahi maangta (Gandhi does not make apologies to anyone)”.