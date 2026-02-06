Congress party should make its stand clear whether it is with Assamese or ‘Miya’: Assam CM

Referring to the ongoing debate in Assam over illegal migration and identity, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6, said the Congress party must clearly state whether it stands with the Assamese people or with the “Miya” community. Speaking to reporters in Dergaon after attending a programme, Sarma reiterated that by Miya he meant people who have migrated from Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister claimed that earlier such settlers were concentrated mainly in districts like Barpeta and Dhubri, but have now spread to upper Assam areas including Duliajan and Margherita. Raising concerns over land and demographic changes, Sarma alleged that around 10 lakh acres of land in Assam have been occupied, questioning where the indigenous Assamese people would go. He also mentioned sensitive locations such as Batadrava, stating that continued encroachment poses a serious challenge to Assam’s cultural and social fabric.

Sarma further said that with Assembly elections approaching, the Congress would be directly questioned on its position on the issue. He alleged that senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is advised by Harsh Mander and Aman Wadud, and claimed that they were involved in editing a book which, according to him, states that Assamese people came to Assam later while Miyas arrived first. The Chief Minister alleged that the book was written by Abdul Muhib Mazumder and edited by Aman Wadud, whom he identified as the chairperson of Congress’s social media cell.

Strengthening his stand, Sarma said the issue is not political but one of survival, land, and identity of the Assamese people, and asserted that his government would continue to raise these concerns openly in the interest of Assam.