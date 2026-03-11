Congress pauses alliance talks with Raijor Dal ahead of Assam Assembly Polls: Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi, MP of the Indian National Congress, said the party had attempted to forge an electoral alliance with Raijor Dal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, but the efforts have been temporarily paused due to the absence of a conducive environment.

Gogoi said the Congress wanted to contest the election as part of a united opposition front, in line with the expectations of the people of Assam. However, despite multiple attempts, the two parties were unable to create a favourable and promising atmosphere for an alliance.

He noted that the primary objective of any electoral alliance is to realistically assess the winnability of seats. Keeping this principle in mind, the Congress approached the discussions with a broad and flexible outlook, including willingness to consider seat adjustments to move the alliance process forward.

However, Gogoi said that for various reasons the alliance between the two parties could not materialise in the way the people of Assam had hoped. As a result, the Congress has decided to take a temporary break from discussions on an alliance with Raijor Dal.

He added that the issue may be revisited in the future depending on the political situation as the Assembly elections approach.