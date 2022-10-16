A day before Congress presidential polls, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is in Assam for campaigning for himself, left no stone unturned in luring voters in his favour.

Tharoor cleverly tried to mesmerise voters in his own unique style during a press conference in Guwahati, as he was often seen asserting, ''It doesn't matter whoever wins, but eventually Congress party should come out with flying colours''.

Asserting that he is eying for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tharoor said, ''This election is the internal election of the party but it will have an impact outside the party. I am fighting for the betterment of the party and making it strong and at the same time I am eying the 2024 Lok Sabha elections''.

''Both in 2014 and 2019, you all know that Congress got only 19 per cent votes and it's very difficult to remain on the same level. We need to move ahead and for this, it is very important to add new voters in our favour,'' he added.

He further asserted that those voters who left us in 2014 and 2019 and voted for BJP or some other parties should be brought back, adding, '' For this, I want to bring some changes in the party due to which in coming days these voters, the party can bring back these voters by showing aggression in terms of works''.

While betting for collective decision in the party, Tharoor said, ''I want that not every instruction should come from the party. Instead regional party bodies should be allowed to take some decisions of their own. This new culture we should adopt''.

''This will make party workers know about their importance and eventually public will witness this and they will come again with Congress,'' he added.

Commenting on the veteran party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge who is also contesting for the post of party president, Tharoor said, '' I don't consider him as an opponent. We have worked together, and he is my leader too. We are not enemies''.

Later, speaking on the Congress leaders not attending Tharoor's campaign ahead of the party's presidential polls, Tharoor said, '' I don't mind this as I have got amazing support from the younger leaders of the party''.

Further to woo voters in his favour, he also clarified and refuted the rumours of having clashed with the Gandhi family regarding the presidential elections.

''People from whom I am getting support are not rebels or against the Gandhis. This is completely wrong. The Gandhis are always with the Congress and so we are. We fight with the election with the spirit that whoever wins this election, it will be a victory of the Congress party, '' he added.

Recently, Tharoor had also alleged a difference in treatment between candidates within the party alleging that several state presidents and leaders reached the PCC to back Mallikarjun Kharge but no one was available when he arrived.

The election for the Congress top leadership is slated to conclude on October 17 nationwide and the counting of votes will take place on October 19.