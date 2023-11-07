In a significant move towards enhancing diversity and inclusivity in the political landscape of Rajasthan, the Indian National Congress has shown its strong commitment to promoting young leaders, women, and first-time candidates in comparison to BJP.

"Congress has demonstrated its dedication to the empowerment and inclusion of underrepresented voices in politics, ensuring that the Rajasthan election ticket distribution process reflects these values" said MP Gaurav Gogoi who heads the screening committee for Rajasthan elections.

"The screening committee of AICC has worked diligently to give more opportunities to the youth, women, and first-time candidates in the state of Rajasthan. This commitment aligns with the party's long-standing tradition of providing a platform for emerging leaders and ensuring a balanced representation in the political arena", added Gogoi.

MP Gogoi said that the Congress party recognizes the active participation of youth, women, and first-time candidates is crucial for a vibrant and representative democracy. By offering them more tickets for the upcoming Rajasthan elections, Congress aims to usher in a new era of progressive and inclusive governance in the state.

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