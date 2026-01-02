Congress readies third phase of Assam-wide public outreach from January 3

With the Assembly elections approaching, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee will begin the third phase of its statewide outreach campaign, Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress, on January 3, widening its push at the village and block levels.

The next leg of the programme is aimed at collecting voter feedback on employment, education, healthcare, agriculture, rising prices and governance, inputs that the party plans to use to shape its manifesto for 2026. The exercise is being coordinated by the manifesto committee led by Pradyut Bordoloi.

Five teams will travel simultaneously across different zones of Assam. One group, led by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, will start from Tinsukia and move through Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat. Other teams will cover Udalguri, Tamulpur, Baksa and Nalbari; South Salmara, Goalpara and Kamrup; Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon; and Morigaon, Nagaon and Hojai.

All teams are scheduled to regroup in Guwahati on January 10 for a culmination programme that will bring together representatives of trade unions, professional bodies, civil society organisations and sectoral groups for consolidated consultations.

The third phase follows an earlier round of outreach that began in Dibrugarh and, during its second phase from December 20, covered more than 15 districts across Upper Assam, Barak Valley and the hill districts. According to party organisers, the consultations are intended to combine grassroots feedback from public meetings and door-to-door interactions with structured inputs from organised groups.

As part of the process, around 600 aspiration boxes have been placed at public venues across the state, allowing citizens to submit their views both physically and through a linked digital platform.