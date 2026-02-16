Congress refuses to accept Bhupen Bora’s resignation, final decision expected tomorrow

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) refused to accept former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah's resignation, as senior party leaders scramble to defuse internal tensions ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

The resignation letter submitted by Bora to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remains unaccepted, even as the veteran leader maintained that he needs more time before announcing his final decision. Bora said he would convey his stand by tomorrow morning after consulting his family.

“I have served the party for 32 years. I resigned because my words were not given importance,” Bora said, underscoring the emotional weight behind his decision. Despite mounting pressure from within the party to withdraw his resignation, he reiterated that he has yet to make up his mind. “I am yet to discuss this with my family; I need more time to reach a decision,” he said.

In a significant gesture aimed at reconciliation, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi publicly apologised to Bora during a press conference held at the latter’s residence. “Bhupen Bora is a true Congressman. If he is hurt by something within the party or for any reason, I, as a younger brother, apologise to him,” Gogoi said, acknowledging internal differences and appealing for unity.

The intervention did not stop there. Assam Congress in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh stated that discussions with Bora and the central leadership had helped resolve misunderstandings. He confirmed that Bora’s resignation was not accepted and emphasised that the senior leader continues to be an integral part of the party.

According to Singh, senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi were involved in detailed deliberations to address the issue, highlighting the party’s focus on maintaining unity in Assam. AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal also reportedly spoke with Bora in an effort to persuade him to reconsider.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi publicly remarked that Bora appeared unhappy within the Congress.

Even as Jitendra Singh thanked Bora for “withdrawing” his resignation, the former APCC chief clarified that no final decision has been taken. “By tomorrow morning I will let you all know my decision via Jitendra Singh,” Bora said, keeping the political establishment on edge.