Congress releases manifesto highlighting 11 key promises for Assam polls; focus on governance, identity

Congress on April 2 released the party manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, outlining 11 sectoral priorities and reiterating the party’s earlier “five guarantees”. The document was unveiled at an election rally in Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district in the presence of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and other senior leaders.

The manifesto sets out resolutions across governance, identity, healthcare, infrastructure development, industrialisation, agriculture, rural and urban development, climate change, and what the party described as a framework for a “secured Assam”.

The release follows the announcement of the party’s “five guarantees” by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to the state on March 29. The guarantees include provisions such as monthly financial assistance for women and a commitment to ensure justice in the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and alleged corruption under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of centralising control over resources in the state.

Gandhi said the Congress advocates decentralisation of power and emphasised the need for inclusive governance that reflects Assam’s diverse social and cultural identities. He referred to constitutional provisions, including Article 244A, in the context of regional autonomy.

The Congress leader also reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring justice in the death of Mr. Garg within 100 days if voted to power, stating that the singer represented Assam’s plural cultural identity.

Assam will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.