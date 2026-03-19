Congress releases third list of 22 candidates for Assam Assembly elections 2026
The Indian National Congress on March 19 released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2026, announcing nominees for 22 constituencies across the state.
The Indian National Congress on March 19 released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2026, announcing nominees for 22 constituencies across the state.
According to an official press release issued by the party’s Central Election Committee, the candidates have been finalized for several key constituencies, including Kokrajhar (ST), Baokhungri, Parbatjhora, Dhubri, Jalashwar, Abhayapuri, Sidli-Chirang (ST), Chenga, Patacharkuchi, Baksa (ST), Tamulpur (ST), Udalguri (ST), Laharighat, Nagaon-Batadraba, Naduar, Rongapara, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (ST), Makum, Khumtai, Howraghat (ST), and Algapur-Katlichera.
Among the candidates, Manik Ch. Brahma has been fielded from Kokrajhar (ST), MS. Sapali Marak from Baokhungri, MD Ashraful Islam Sheikh from Parbatjhora, MS. Babys Begum from Dhubri, and Aftab Uddin Mollah from Jalashwar. The list also includes names such as Pradip Sarkar, Matilal Narzary, Abdur Rahim Ahmed, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Jagadish Madahi, Rafie Daimary, Soren Daimari, Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazar, Dr. Durlav Chamu, Sunil Chetry, Joyonto Khaound, Ghana Buragohain, Ananda Narah, Sibanath Chetia, Roselina Tirkey, Sanjeeb Teron, and Zubair Anam Mazumder.
|Sl No
|Constituency No.
|Constituency Name
|Candidate Name
|1
|3
|Kokrajhar (ST)
|Manik Ch. Brahma
|2
|4
|Baokhungri
|MS. Sapali Marak
|3
|5
|Parbatjhora
|MD Ashraful Islam Sheikh
|4
|8
|Dhubri
|MS. Babys Begum
|5
|12
|Jalashwar
|Aftab Uddin Mollah
|6
|16
|Abhayapuri
|Pradip Sarkar
|7
|19
|Sidli-Chirang (ST)
|Matilal Narzary
|8
|23
|Chenga
|Abdur Rahim Ahmed
|9
|25
|Patacharkuchi
|Jakir Hussain Sikdar
|10
|42
|Baksa (ST)
|Jagadish Madahi
|11
|43
|Tamulpur (ST)
|Rafie Daimary
|12
|46
|Udalguri (ST)
|Soren Daimari
|13
|53
|Laharighat
|Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazar
|14
|60
|Nagaon-Batadraba
|Dr. Durlav Chamu
|15
|69
|Naduar
|Sunil Chetry
|16
|74
|Rongapara
|Joyonto Khaound
|17
|76
|Lakhimpur
|Ghana Buragohain
|18
|77
|Dhakuakhana (ST)
|Ananda Narah
|19
|85
|Makum
|Sibanath Chetia
|20
|106
|Khumtai
|MS. Roselina Tirkey
|21
|109
|Howraghat (ST)
|Sanjeeb Teron
|22
|122
|Algapur-Katlichera
|Zubair Anam Mazumder
The list was approved by the party’s Central Election Committee and issued by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal. With this announcement, the Congress continues to firm up its electoral strategy while also engaging in alliance talks with other opposition parties ahead of the Assembly polls.
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