Congress revamps Assam unit with new political affairs committee, appoints key office bearers

The Indian National Congress on Sunday, July 6 announced a reshuffle within the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). The changes, which include the formation of a new Political Affairs Committee and the appointment of key office bearers and district presidents, were approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The restructuring move was confirmed through a press release issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, signalling a renewed focus on grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

At the heart of this reorganisation is the constitution of a Political Affairs Committee that will steer the party's strategic and political planning in the state. The committee will be chaired by senior Congress leader and AICC in-charge for Assam, Jitendra Singh.

The committee boasts a diverse mix of senior and emerging leaders, reflecting a broad-based approach to organisational rebuilding. Key members include:

Gaurav Gogoi, Lok Sabha MP

Debabrata Saikia, CLP leader

Bhupen Kumar Borah, APCC President

Rakibul Hussain, Former Minister

Paban Singh Ghatowar and Ripun Borah, Veteran Parliamentarians

Other members include Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Rosilina Tirkey, Pradeep Sarkar, Abdul Khaleque, Pranatee Phukan, Balin Kuli, Nandita Das, Ranee Narah, Wazed Ali Choudhury, Ajit Singh, and Arun Dutta Mazumdar.

All AICC secretaries in charge of Assam will serve as permanent invitees to the committee, ensuring direct coordination between the state and national leadership.

Further expanding the committee’s reach, the Congress has also appointed former ministers Prithvi Majhi and Tanka Bahadur Rai, along with former bureaucrat and political leader Pradyut Bora, as special invitees.

To strengthen the party’s internal ecosystem, heads of all frontal organisations — including youth, women, minority, and SC/ST cells — will also be part of the extended Political Affairs Committee, promoting wider representation and input.

This overhaul comes at a politically crucial time for the Congress, which is eyeing a stronger comeback in Assam as it prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections. With internal restructuring and a new leadership core, the party aims to streamline decision-making, improve regional outreach, and consolidate its electoral footing across constituencies.

While the full list of new district presidents and APCC office bearers is awaited, party sources indicate that further announcements will follow in the coming days.