ASSAM: Sherman Ali Ahmed is Suspended Congress MLA from Baghbar constituency. As per the reports, the MLA took a final decision on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Sherman Ali Ahmed made the remarks in front of media - "I will vote for Ripun Bora if congress ticket is refilled as unanimous candidate of opposition". The controversial Baghbar MLA also commented that not only voted but I am ready to be one of the proposer of Ripun Bara. Sherman Ali calls Ripun Bara a skilled leader.

Meanwhile, Sherman Ali Ahmed said suspended Raha MLA Shashikant Das will also be forced to vote for the Congress if the three line whip is given. According to the Baghbar MLA shashikant das will be dismissed as mla if he does not vote.

Sherman Ali Ahmed, who said no one from the 15 MLAs of opposition AIUDF would believe it, however, suspects two National Congress MLAs. Sherman Ali Ahmed has full confidence in MLA Akhil Gogoi and Manaranjan Talukdar.