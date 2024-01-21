The Assam Congress has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into several alleged scams and matters of fraud which it has said has been committed by the family members of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a letter addressed to CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Congress party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh has brought forth several allegations against family members of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The first allegation by the Congress is that being the head of the state, the Assam CM cannot run an international school, which is owned by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

"Vandya International School located at Amingaon, North Guwahati owned by CM’s wife Smt. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has been recently inaugurated and on the inaugural speech Smt. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma publicly announced that the founder of this School is CM of Assam. But being the head of the state of Assam, how can a Chief Minister run an international school?" it was stated in the letter.

Secondly, the Congress has alleged that unaccounted money from a Kolkata based private company has been transferred to companies belonging to the Assam CM's family.

"A private company named RBS reactors transferred unaccounted money from Kolkata to many firms & companies belonging to Assam CM's family. Now RBS realtors is known as Vasistha realtors. In RBS realtors, Shri Ashok Dhanuka is all time Director and he is also involved in Jharkhand MLA horse trading case. Money transaction done by RBS realtors from Kolkata should be investigated by the CBI," stated the letter.

Thirdly, the Congress has alleged of a land scam committed by members of the Chief Minister's family. It was stated in the letter that R.B.S. Realtors Pvt. Ltd., a private firm owned by the family members of Chief Minister, was allegedly involved in an alleged land scandal (29 Bighas & 9 Lecha), which the Congress has called as one of the biggest land scandals in the state of Assam. The Assam Pradesh Congress has demanded that Government must conduct an inquiry into the Land Scam by the CBI.

The Congress has also alleged the cheating of Assamese weavers and running syndicates on the Silk and Muga industry in Assam. It was stated in the letter that a Company called "Golden Thread Company", which is owned by the wife of Chief Minister, purchased all the silk and Muga at a cheap price from the weaver and sell them at a very high price.

The Congress has also alleged that a huge quantity of PPE kits were purchased by the Government of Assam during the Covid-19 pandemic period, violating all the prescribed norms and guidelines. The Congress called it another major scam, and stated that all the people involved in the entire scam must be nabbed and given exemplary punishment.

Another major allegation by the Congress is that an elephant corridor has been shifted by the cabinet as the land is now a tea estate owned by Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

"Further, in the matter of Kanchanjuri Tea Estate of upper Assam, which is also owned by CM’s wife, where the internal roads etc were built by Govt's fund as learnt from public. Her tea estate land falls under an Elephants corridor for which Supreme Court ordered eviction but CM has called a special cabinet meeting and shifted the animal corridor in such a way that no eviction was carried out in that particular tea garden," said the Congress in the letter.

The Congress has also alleged that all supari, coal and cattle syndicates are run under the Chief Minister's direct supervision. It was also alleged that the rate of supari in market increases due to illegal syndicates. The Congress said that per kilogram, the syndicate rate is around Rs 20 and through this funds are collected.

The Congress in the letter demanded that a CBI probe should be initiated by the Centre in all the above mentioned allegations.

Meanwhile, India Today NE has reached out to the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments. The story will be updated once he responds.