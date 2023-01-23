Congress released a list of names approved by the party president, who will be part of the Political Affairs Committee set up for Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.



The parry has also appointed 29 new district presidents in Assam. The Congress has also appointed 16 new vice presidents and 32 general secretaries in its Assam unit, besides 51 secretaries nad 15 joint secretaries.



The list of ministers, legislators who will be part of the Political Affairs Committee of Assam Pradesh Congress are as follows:

1) Jitendra Singh

2) Bhupen Kumar Borah

3) Debabrata Saikia

4) Rakibul Hussain

5) Paban Singh Ghatowar

6) Rana Goswami

7) Kamalakya Dey Purkayastha

8) Jakir Hussain Sikdar

9) Gaurav Gogoi

10) Pradyut Bordoloi

11) Abdul Khaleque

12) Pranatee Phukan

13) Bolin Kuli

14) Nandita Das

15) Akon Bora

16) Bobbeeta Sarma

17) MGVK Bhanu

18) Nazib Ul Umar

19) Rosilina Tirkey