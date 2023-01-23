Congress sets up political affairs committee for Assam Pradesh Congress, releases names of new office bearers
Congress released a list of names approved by the party president, who will be part of the Political Affairs Committee set up for Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.
Congress released a list of names approved by the party president, who will be part of the Political Affairs Committee set up for Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.
The parry has also appointed 29 new district presidents in Assam. The Congress has also appointed 16 new vice presidents and 32 general secretaries in its Assam unit, besides 51 secretaries nad 15 joint secretaries.
The list of ministers, legislators who will be part of the Political Affairs Committee of Assam Pradesh Congress are as follows:
1) Jitendra Singh
2) Bhupen Kumar Borah
3) Debabrata Saikia
4) Rakibul Hussain
5) Paban Singh Ghatowar
6) Rana Goswami
7) Kamalakya Dey Purkayastha
8) Jakir Hussain Sikdar
9) Gaurav Gogoi
10) Pradyut Bordoloi
11) Abdul Khaleque
12) Pranatee Phukan
13) Bolin Kuli
14) Nandita Das
15) Akon Bora
16) Bobbeeta Sarma
17) MGVK Bhanu
18) Nazib Ul Umar
19) Rosilina Tirkey
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today