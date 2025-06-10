The Congress party, on June 10, slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "bizarre" remarks claiming that peace had been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

Taking a jibe at Shah, the party accused him of making assertions meant to divert attention from his own "colossal failures."

The opposition party also said that never has India had a Union home minister whose tenure has been one of "maximum boasts, minimum achievements."

In a post in Hindi on X, Shah had on Monday said that the 11 years of Modi government was a "golden period" of resolve, endeavour and dedication towards public service.

"Naxalism is on its last legs, peace has been established in Jammu-Kashmir and the Northeast, India now responds to terrorist attacks by entering the homes of terrorists. This shows the changing picture of India under the Modi government," he said.

Responding to the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on X said Shah's claim was "bizarre" since Manipur continues to burn and Pahalgam attackers were still at large.

"They are meant to divert attention from his own colossal failures," he said.

"The terrorists responsible for brutal April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam have still NOT been brought to justice. According to some reports that have not been denied, these very terrorists were also involved in the December 2023 terror attacks in Poonch and the October 2024 terror attacks in Gagangir and Gulmarg," Ramesh said.

"Manipur continues to burn. The much-delayed President's Rule has been a miserable failure. Law and order is in a perilous condition," he claimed.

Ramesh said the frustration, agony, and anger of the people of the state at the condition of their daily lives and livelihoods is unmistakable, Ramesh said.

"The Union Home Minister has failed miserably in bringing the Pahalgam terrorists to justice. He has failed monumentally in bringing about normalcy in Manipur," the Congress general secretary said.

"Never has India had a Union Home Minister whose tenure has been one of Maximum Boasts, Minimum Achievements - unless what he has been able to do for his son can count for that," Ramesh said.

In his remarks on Monday, Shah said that during the "11 years of seva", the speed and scale of the country's development have been changed by 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.'