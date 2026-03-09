Congress slams arrest of workers in Guwahati over 'anti-government' leaflets, calls police action “unjustified”

A fresh political controversy erupted in Assam after four Congress workers were arrested in Guwahati for allegedly distributing leaflets targeting the state government, prompting sharp criticism from senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur, who termed the police action “unjustified” and politically motivated.

Speaking to the media outside the Dispur Police Station, Borthakur said the seized leaflets were part of a “chargesheet” listing ten allegations against the BJP government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. She stated that the document had already been made public earlier by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee during the visit of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to the state.

According to Borthakur, the materials confiscated by the police were simply newly printed copies being transported to Guwahati for distribution, and not fresh or unlawful content. She argued that since election notification has not yet been issued, there was no legal ground for authorities to seize the pamphlets or detain party workers.

“The Congress is trying to take the government’s misdeeds to the people, and the government is afraid of it. That is why such steps are being taken,” Borthakur said, accusing the state government of attempting to suppress political criticism.

The Congress leader further alleged that the police action reflected instructions from the Chief Minister’s office, though she clarified that the party does not blame individual police personnel. “We have no anger against the police. They work according to the instructions given by the Chief Minister or the Home Department,” she added.

Borthakur said the detained individuals include a member of the National Students' Union of India, a member of the Indian Youth Congress, and two other Congress workers. She confirmed that the party would extend full legal support to those arrested.

Amid the controversy, Borthakur also expressed confidence about the party’s electoral prospects, asserting that the Congress-led alliance would come to power in Assam within 30 days. She claimed that senior Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi would become the next Chief Minister if the alliance wins the upcoming elections.

She added that a future Congress government would review administrative transfers within the state police, signalling that changes could follow if the party assumes power.