Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday, November 22 accused the Congress and its allies of misleading people through what he termed false allegations against the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, while alleging that Rahul Gandhi and the opposition party had aligned themselves with forces working against the country's interests.

Speaking in Dibrugarh, Assam, Sonowal said conscientious citizens had taken a stand against what he described as the Congress's politics of misinformation and supported the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

He said the government's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and an Atmanirbhar Bharat was aimed at ensuring inclusive development, with people from all sections of society contributing to the country's progress.

Sonowal said the journey towards 2047, which falls within the period referred to as Amrit Kaal, was particularly important for the future of the younger generation and students.

He added that people under Modi's leadership had pledged to contribute towards the goal of making India one of the world's most powerful and developed nations.

The Union Minister also criticised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, accusing them of indulging in what he called divisive politics and joining hands with forces seeking to weaken the country.