In the Assam Panchayat Elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) strengthened its strong hold on the state’s rural governance, clinching 274 of 397 Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) seats and 1,261 of 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat Member (APM) seats. Yet, amidst this saffron surge, the Indian National Congress carved out a remarkable story of resilience, securing 72 ZPM seats and 481 APM seats; a sign of its lasting bond with Assam’s rural voters. Against a backdrop of BJP’s formidable resources and organizational might, Congress’s performance signals a determined opposition ready to challenge the status quo as the 2026 Assembly elections loom.

The elections, held in two phases on May 2 and May 7 across 27 districts, were a high-stakes battle for local governance, with 1.8 crore voters casting ballots at 25,007 polling stations. The Assam State Election Commission announced the results on May 11, revealing Congress’s solid second-place finish. With 18% of ZPM seats and 22% of APM seats, the party outperformed its ally-turned-rival, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which secured 27 ZPM and 184 APM seats. This achievement is particularly striking given the NDA’s pre-election confidence, with AGP leader Atul Bora dismissing Congress’s presence in the state as negligible.

Congress’s 72 ZPM seats reflect its ability to maintain a foothold in district-level governance, while its 481 APM seats; nearly a quarter of the total demonstrate a robust grassroots presence. Unlike the Gaon Panchayat level, where elections were held without party sponsorship, the ZPM and APM contests were direct tests of political clout. Congress’s performance, though overshadowed by BJP’s numbers displays its strategic focus on key regions and voter demographics.

One such region was Dhubri, which recorded an unprecedented 88.63% voter turnout, the highest in the state. This enthusiastic participation suggests fiercely competitive races, where Congress likely capitalized on its historical support base among diverse communities. While specific victories in Dhubri remain unreported, the district’s 20 ZPM and 10 APM seats offered ample opportunities for Congress to secure significant wins. Similarly, Congress avoided a complete wipeout in most districts, except Jorhat and Sivasagar, where BJP and AGP dominated.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah played a pivotal role in steering the party through turbulent waters. Despite facing allegations of financial irregularities in ticket distribution, which he dismissed as conspiracies to tarnish his image, Borah remained steadfast in his commitment to transparency and unity. His leadership was instrumental in mobilizing Congress workers across districts with vigorous campaigning alongside senior leaders to counter BJP’s aggressive tactics. Borah’s efforts to strengthen opposition unity, praised by Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi helped maintain party morale.His quick action, like challenging a viral audio clip meant to harm his reputation, showed his determination to counter attacks and keep Congress strong in the panchayat elections.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, emerged as a key figure in the party’s rural campaign, despite facing personal attacks from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma alleged that Gogoi visited Pakistan for 15 days without informing Indian authorities and claimed his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn had links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), prompting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Gogoi dismissed these as “malicious and baseless,” asserting his family’s Indian citizenship and vowing legal action. Undeterred, he focused on grassroots mobilization in districts like Sivasagar and Barpeta, rallying supporters against BJP’s intimidation tactics. His parliamentary record, with 624 questions raised across three Lok Sabha terms on issues like agriculture and education, resonated with rural voters, reinforcing Congress’s commitment to Assam’s development.

The elections also highlighted Congress’s appeal to women voters and candidates, bolstered by the 50% seat reservation for women across ZPM, APM and Gaon Panchayat levels. In Dhubri alone, with 5.09 lakh female voters, Congress’s emphasis on inclusive development and women’s empowerment resonated strongly. Party workers reported enthusiastic participation from women’s self-help groups and youth organizations, which mobilized voters in rural pockets. These efforts paid dividends, enabling Congress to secure a respectable share of seats despite intense competition.

Congress's strength stands out despite the obstacles it faced. The BJP’s well-oiled electoral machinery, backed by AGP’s regional influence posed a formidable barrier. Pre-election rhetoric from NDA leaders, including claims that “Congress has no existence in Assam”, aimed to demoralize the opposition. Yet, Congress’s 481 APM seats; more than double AGP’s 184 proved otherwise. The party also navigated internal challenges, including defections and organizational restructuring, to mount a credible campaign.

Specific victories, though sparsely documented, tell a story of grit. In Mukalmua Anchalik Panchayat under Barkhetri, a Congress candidate put up a spirited fight, narrowly losing to BJP’s Shahina Zaman by 34 votes. Such close contests reflect Congress’s ability to challenge the NDA in BJP strongholds. Elsewhere, Congress’s focus on rural development, healthcare and education struck a chord with voters disillusioned by unfulfilled promises. In districts like Barpeta, where delimitation reshaped electoral boundaries, Congress leveraged local networks to secure key seats.

The broader political context adds weight to Congress’s performance. The NDA’s dominance, while impressive, masks vulnerabilities. Posts on X claiming a Congress “wipeout” were quickly debunked by official results, which showed Congress outperforming smaller parties like AIUDF (8 ZPM, 64 APM) and Raijor Dal (3 ZPM, 17 APM). Moreover, Congress’s ability to secure seats across diverse districts signals a broad-based appeal that could challenge the NDA’s narrative in future elections.

Looking ahead, Congress is poised to build on this momentum. The panchayat results, while not a outright victory demonstrate that the party’s message of social justice and inclusive growth still resonates. With 22% of APM seats, Congress has a platform to influence local governance and address rural concerns, from infrastructure to education. The high voter turnout, particularly in districts like Dhubri, reflects a populace eager for change; a sentiment Congress can harness.

The party’s 72 ZPM and 481 APM seats, won against the odds prove that it remains a vital force in the state’s rural heartlands.