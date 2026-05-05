Congress storms Gauripur with record 1.19 lakh margin, but limited to just 19 seats in Assam polls

The Indian National Congress delivered its most emphatic victory in Gauripur, where Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar won by a staggering margin of 1,19,097 votes — the highest for the party in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The scale of this win sharply outstrips other Congress victories, establishing Gauripur as the party’s most dominant stronghold in this election cycle.

In comparison, the next closest margins within the Congress tally fall notably short. Jaleshwar recorded a margin of 1,09,688 votes, while Samaguri followed with 1,08,310 votes.

Algapur-Katlicherra also saw a significant win at 1,05,448 votes.

Despite crossing the one-lakh threshold, each of these victories trails Gauripur by roughly 10,000 to 14,000 votes, underlining the exceptional nature of the result.

Beyond these top-tier seats, constituencies such as Chenga (87,349), Karimganj South (86,632), and Chamaria (78,696) reflect strong but comparatively moderate margins. At the lower end, seats like Nowboicha (23,751) and Karimganj North (26,003) indicate more closely fought contests.

However, despite these commanding wins in select pockets, the broader picture remains challenging for the Congress. The party has managed to secure just 19 seats out of the total 126 in the Assam Assembly, highlighting a stark contrast between isolated landslide victories and its overall electoral performance across the state.