Following a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party held in Guwahati on Sunday, June 8, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia confirmed that the Congress party fully supports the proposal to rename Dibrugarh Airport after Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Assam’s most celebrated cultural icon.





Addressing the media, Saikia stated, “The one-day special session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow. The primary agenda is the renaming of Dibrugarh Airport in honour of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. We wholeheartedly support this initiative and have already conveyed our backing to the government.”





While pledging support for the resolution, Saikia also underscored the need for inclusive legislative discussion. He emphasized that opposition parties must be given space to raise other critical state matters during the session.





Highlighting the role of the Business Advisory Committee, which includes members from across the political spectrum, Saikia said the committee is also tasked with prioritizing key state issues for legislative discussion.





“In this context, we strongly believe that the opposition should be granted the opportunity to express concerns on other pressing matters. We are hopeful that we will be allowed to speak and will also formally appeal to the Assembly Speaker to ensure this,” he added.