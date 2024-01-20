The Congres has targeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the attack on vehicles and posters related to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Addressing a press conference today, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah said several obstacles have been created during the course of the Nyay Yatra in Assam at the instructions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Here, Borah said that in Lakhimpur, miscreants had attacked vehicles and were vandalising posters of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He also stated that two FIRs have been filed with the police in this regard.

"All our hoardings and banners in Lakhimpur have been tore down. They took away our flags. Two trucks of the Youth Congress had arrived last night to arrange the posters on the road. The goons attacked them, vandalised the trucks and threatened them with life if they did not leave the place, We have filed two FIRs with the police, one for assaulting our workers and vandalising our trucks. And secondly for removing our banners and posters," said Borah.

Meanwhile, taunting the Assam CM, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that BJP national president JP Nadda should tell Himanta Biswa Sarma that no more proof of his loyalty to the BJP and RSS are needed. Ramesh also said that Nadda should tell the Assam CM that the Nyay Yatra should be allowed to pass the very road from where the BJP national president's procession passed by during his recent visit to the state.

"Nadda ji should talk to the Assam CM and tell him that no more proof of loyalty for his new masters are required. Enough proof has been given that he is a loyal soldier of the RSS and BJP. And secondly, Nadda ji should tell Sarma that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra should be allowed to pass through the road from where his procession had passed by," said Ramesh.

Noteworthy is that earlier today, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken had also targeted the Assam CM, during a press conference in New Delhi, by saying that being a neo-convert to the BJP, Sarma was trying to be more loyal than the king and going overboard to show his loyalty towards the BJP by orchestrating such attacks.

Earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had also made the allegations of attacks on vehicles and posters of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

Taking to X, Kharge had said, "We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the #BharatJodoNyayYatra vehicles and tearing of Congress party's banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam."

Kharge further said that BJP government has several attempts in the past to trample upon the rights and justice guaranteed by the constitution. He further said that Congress will not be cowed down by such tactics.

Responding to Kharge's allegations, Assam DGP GP Singh had flatly denied them and had said that there has been no targeting of any vehicles of any political party or of the Yatra in particular.

The Congress on January 20 alleged that few banners and posters welcoming its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Assam's North Lakhimpur town, through which it will pass on Saturday, had been vandalised by some miscreants.

The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is on its third day's journey in the state and will pass through several parts of Lakhimpur district, including the headquarters town North Lakhimpur, before entering Arunachal Pradesh later in the day.

The party also shared a video of miscreants purportedly tearing down posters with Congress leaders' photos in North Lakhimpur town at night on January 19.