Congress to hit streets across Assam over rising LPG prices, targets Centre over ‘economic burden’

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday, March 18, announced a statewide protest campaign against the sharp rise in LPG cylinder prices, escalating its confrontation with the Centre over what it described as an “unjustified economic burden” on households.

In an official circular, APCC General Secretary Pradyut Bhuyan directed all District Congress Committees to organise peaceful demonstrations across Assam on Thursday, that is on March 19. The protests are slated to be held in marketplaces and other prominent public locations to maximise public visibility and participation.

The move comes amid growing public discontent over recent hikes in both domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices, which the party says have further strained household budgets already impacted by persistent inflation. The Congress also flagged concerns over what it termed as an “acute shortage” of LPG cylinders, compounding the hardship faced by consumers.

“In light of the severe hardships inflicted on the common people of Assam due to the recent hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices and the ongoing acute shortage of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, it has become imperative to raise a strong, unified public voice demanding immediate relief,” the APCC said in its circular.

Acting on the directive of APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, the party has activated its grassroots network across districts to ensure widespread mobilisation. Party leaders indicated that the protests would aim to draw attention to what they allege is the government’s inability to stabilise the prices of essential commodities.

The APCC has also distributed protest placards to its district units, signalling a coordinated and visually assertive campaign intended to amplify public dissent and put pressure on authorities to roll back the price hikes.