After Congress leaders in Assam alleged that their panchayat poll candidates were being threatened to withdraw their nominations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back, accusing the Congress of "always trying to defame Assam.

Reacting to allegations pointing that the state's police is being used to threaten candidates, the Assam CM said that if such incidents had happened, then the news would be covered everywhere.

"Congress is saying this, but I have not seen the news in local newspapers or on TV channels. The Rabha Hasong election was held, but there was no untoward incident. There are 22,000 villages in Assam, but they have given only one or two examples. If they inform the administration, then the administration will take action on it immediately. The district administration, police will be neutral. We want a peaceful election. Congress always tries to defame Assam," CM Sarma said on Thursday.

Assuring that the administration is remaining neutral, he said that Congress leaders should lodge complaints against any harassment, and action will be taken immediately.

"Give us a specific allegation, if someone has harassed you, then we will take action immediately. But so far, there is no information that someone has lodged a complaint. Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah told the DGP, but no candidate has lodged a complaint. If someone lodges a complaint, then we will take action immediately," he added.

The Chief Minister pointed out that a 'massive withdrawal' of candidates has not happened, and that over 2000 candidates have registered their names to contest the 300 zilla panchayat seats.

"The people who are contesting in the panchayat elections are knowledgeable people. There are more than 300 Zilla Parishad members seats and the panchayat members are more than 2000. No such massive withdrawal is happening. This time highest number of people have contested for panchayat seats. If such incidents were to happen, then the news will come from everywhere," he said.

"You know the result what will happen. I want them to fight unitedly. If there is a fight, then before the assembly polls, we will also come to know where we stand. Almost one year has passed since the Lok Sabha polls, and a year is left for the assembly polls. The BJP wants this panchayat election to be held in a manner that allows us to gauge the people's sentiments. We are going on that way," he added.