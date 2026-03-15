'Congress turned Assam into ‘haven for infiltrators’:  Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 15 accused the Indian National Congress of turning Assam into a “haven for infiltrators” during its tenure and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has reclaimed large tracts of land from illegal occupants.

Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, Shah said the BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma has cleared more than 1.5 lakh bighas of land that he alleged had been encroached upon by infiltrators.

“When the Congress government came to power, they turned Assam into a haven for infiltrators,” Shah said. “We had promised that we would make Assam free of infiltrators, and Himanta Biswa Sarma has freed 1.51 lakh bighas of land from infiltrators.”

Seeking another term for the BJP government in the state, the Union Home Minister said the party would intensify its campaign against illegal infiltration.

“I want to tell the people, give us the third mandate, we will handpick and remove infiltrators not just from Assam but from the entire country,” he added.

Shah also criticised the Congress over a protest by its youth wing during the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi on February 20. Referring to the shirtless protest, he accused the opposition party of attempting to “defame the country” on a global platform.

“Congress has tried to defame the country by removing clothes at the AI Summit,” he said, while adding that political protest has its place but should not be carried out at international events meant to promote India.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shah said criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not translate into criticism of the country itself.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that in your opposition to Narendra Modi and the BJP, you have started to oppose India,” Shah said.

He further criticised Gandhi for praising the protesters, saying the Congress leader described the workers who demonstrated half-nakedly as “lion-hearted”.

“I don’t think any responsible political party will do that,” Shah added.

Shah challenged the Congress to oppose the BJP politically but accused the party of damaging India’s image internationally.

“You can oppose us, oppose us with all your might,” he said. “But where the whole world comes to see India’s youth strength, there you are narrowing their possibilities. India’s public will not forgive you.”

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital during his visit to Assam. He also inaugurated cancer care centres in Golaghat and Tinsukia.