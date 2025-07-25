'Congress turned Batadrava Satra into son-in-law colony’: Assam BJP spokesperson

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of allowing widespread land encroachment in Assam, claiming the party’s policies have undermined the state’s cultural identity and enabled illegal infiltration.

BJP Chief Spokesperson Kishore Kumar Upadhyay said that more than 63 lakh bighas of land were occupied during Congress rule, much of it, he claimed, by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. “These encroachments include satras, forests, temples and government-protected lands,” he said.

Religious institutions have been particularly affected, according to the BJP. “Even Batadrava Satra, the holy site established by Srimanta Sankardev, wasn’t spared,” Upadhyay said. “The area around Batadrava Satra was so misused during Congress rule that it became like a ‘son-in-law colony’.” He also mentioned Rampur Satra, where Sankardev studied, alleging that madrasas were constructed on its grounds.

Upadhyay claimed 15,580 bighas of land belonging to satras had been encroached upon. He also alleged that several satradhikars—religious heads of the satras—have faced attacks, including robbery, assault, and worse. “This has created a sense of fear and deep concern among the Assamese people,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson also highlighted what the party calls alarming demographic shifts in the state. Citing Census 2011 data, he pointed to districts like South Salmara (95.2% Muslim), Dhubri (83.67%), and Barpeta (70.74%) as examples of changing population patterns. “This rise is not due to natural growth, but a result of illegal infiltration and a political conspiracy,” Upadhyay stated. He warned that the issue was no longer just about numbers, but about the erosion of Assam’s identity, economy, and politics.

He further criticised Congress President Gaurav Gogoi for allegedly promising to return government land to settlers if Congress comes to power. “This shows that the Congress party is more interested in vote bank politics than protecting the rights of indigenous Assamese people,” Upadhyay said.