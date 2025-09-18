Congress using 'miya songs' for poll campaigning in BTR: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika

With the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections approaching, political campaigning has intensified, sparking a fresh controversy. Assam BJP Minister and Guardian Minister of Udalguri district, Pijush Hazarika, has sharply criticized the Congress party for allegedly using Miya songs in their campaign efforts.



Addressing a gathering during his campaign trail, Hazarika remarked that democracy cannot be limited to a single community but must represent all. He expressed concern that Congress was attempting to campaign in BTR using songs that, according to him, do not reflect Assamese, Bodo, indigenous, or even Bengali culture, but instead borrow from “across the border.”



Hazarika questioned the intent behind the move, suggesting it was an attempt to undermine Assam’s cultural identity. “The people of BTR, Assam, and Bharat will never accept this assault on our culture,” he asserted.



The minister, who has been actively touring Udalguri and other districts of the BTR, emphasized the importance of safeguarding Assam’s cultural traditions alongside democratic participation. He appealed to voters to uphold their heritage while exercising their franchise.



Hazarika further accused the opposition of resorting to cultural gimmicks instead of focusing on pressing issues such as development, governance, and welfare of local communities. He reiterated that democracy should strengthen every community without allowing one group to dominate the political narrative.



The BTR elections are scheduled for September, with results to be declared on September 26, 2025.