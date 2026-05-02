Congress will form govt in Assam, our hand is stronger than lotus: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on May 2, exuded confidence over the Congress party’s electoral prospects in Assam, asserting that the party and its allies are prepared to form the next government in the state.

Addressing party workers and leaders after an observers’ meeting organised by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in Guwahati ahead of the vote counting on May 4, Shivakumar launched a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Our hand is stronger than the lotus. Our hand will always be there. Lotus will disappear after some time,” Shivakumar said, referring to the election symbols of Congress and BJP.

Expressing optimism over the party’s performance, he said Congress candidates are confident and the alliance is fully prepared to return to power in Assam.

“We have readied our candidates. They are confident, and we are all confident that Congress will form the government here,” he added.

APCC Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar also expressed confidence that Congress and its alliance partners would secure a majority in the state.

“The government in Assam will be formed under the leadership of Congress this time. Congress and its alliance partners will form the government,” Sikdar said, claiming that public support is in favour of the opposition alliance.

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain said the party remains united and confident of its position in Assam, while criticising the BJP leadership in the state.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress observers, including Shivakumar, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh, held meetings with alliance partners ahead of the results.

Congress has forged a six-party alliance with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), APHLC, and CPI(ML) for the assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said discussions with alliance partners reflected a consensus that the opposition bloc is in a strong position to form the government.

Gogoi also dismissed exit poll projections favouring the BJP-led NDA, alleging that such surveys were aimed at creating a political narrative in favour of the ruling alliance.

“The people of Assam, including farmers, youths, and women, have voted for change. We are united and fully prepared for counting day,” he said.

Meanwhile, several exit polls have projected a third consecutive term for the BJP-led NDA in Assam. Counting of votes for the 126-member Assam Assembly will take place on May 4.