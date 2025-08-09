Congress will not accept harassment in the name of targeting Bangladeshis: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, during his maiden visit to Tinsukia after assuming office as state party chief, strongly criticised the state government’s handling of the so-called ‘Miya’ campaign, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of sidelining the pressing concerns of indigenous communities.

Gogoi began his visit by paying homage at the statue of Motok king Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha, offering floral tributes and lighting a ceremonial lamp. He also visited Maa Kali Temple and a local gurdwara, seeking blessings for peace, unity, and strength in the state’s future.

Later, addressing a public gathering at Tinsukia’s Natya Mandir that included party members, community leaders, and residents, Gogoi highlighted the struggles of the Moran, Motok, and six other indigenous communities of Assam. He underscored their deep historical and cultural roots, stressing the need for recognition and protection of their rights.

Turning to the ‘Miya’ campaign, Gogoi alleged that the state government was politicising the issue of illegal migration. He questioned the absence of official data on arrests, claiming this indicated the campaign was aimed at political mileage rather than genuine administrative action.

“If the district administration cannot fulfil its responsibilities, the Chief Minister should take accountability and resign,” he said. Gogoi further asserted that the Congress would not tolerate harassment of Indian citizens under the pretext of targeting Bangladeshis, reaffirming the party’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of all communities.