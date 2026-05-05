Congress will oppose ‘injustice and oppression’ by BJP government: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, May 6 took moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the recent Assam Assembly elections and announced that the Congress would intensify its outreach efforts across the state in the coming days.

In a statement posted on X, Gogoi said the party was unable to meet the expectations of the people of Assam in the elections and expressed regret over the outcome.

“I take full moral responsibility for this election outcome,” he stated.

He thanked the people of Assam for their support and votes, while also expressing gratitude to Congress workers who, according to him, worked tirelessly under difficult conditions during the election campaign.

Gogoi said the Congress party would soon launch a large-scale public outreach programme across the state to gather suggestions from citizens on how the party could improve and better serve Assam.

He asserted that the Congress would continue to actively engage with people and raise public issues despite the electoral setback.

“The BJP should not think that we will be sitting idle. From today onwards the Congress party will start reaching out to the people,” he said.

Gogoi added that the Congress would continue to offer suggestions to the government both inside and outside the Assembly in the interest of Assam.

He also said the party would strongly oppose any “injustice and oppression” by the government and stand with citizens whenever attempts were made to “intimidate” people.

Targeting the BJP, Gogoi alleged that elections in India were under threat and claimed that institutions responsible for conducting elections were acting in a partisan manner.

Describing Assam as a “laboratory” for the BJP’s larger political agenda, he alleged that the ruling party aimed to expand its model across the country.

He further accused the BJP of attempting to centralise power and alleged that the party relied on “bending laws, capturing institutions and arm-twisting citizens” to secure electoral victories.