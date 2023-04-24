Expelled Congress leader Angkita Dutta addressed a press conference on April 24 stating that her harassment allegations against Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV him were true. She also clarified that she would not be joining the BJP, despite attempts to malign her image by Srinivas BV's troll army. Dutta expressed disappointment with the lack of action from the party leadership, and highlighted the need for safety and support for women in politics.

Dutta stated that she had raised the issue of harassment by Srinivas BV with top Congress leaders, but her complaints were ignored. She accused Srinivas BV of creating a false image of being a "messiah" during the COVID-19 pandemic as a PR stunt, and claimed that he only helped those who sought assistance on Twitter. Dutta further alleged that Srinivas BV considered himself an "oxygen man" and abused his position of power.

Dutta emphasized that her fight was not for personal gains, as she had received support from the party in the past and had worked for the Congress in the Amguri constituency. She expressed her faith in Bhupen Borah, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), but noted that Srinivas BV had filed defamation against her despite Borah's assurance that he wouldn't. Dutta stated that she had approached the party's internal mechanisms, but when no action was taken, she had to file a police complaint.

Dutta also highlighted the politicization of the issue, mentioning the upcoming Karnataka elections as a possible reason for her expulsion from the party. She stressed that the matter was not about political affiliations, but about the rights and safety of women. She stated that she had been vocal about the challenges faced by women in politics and had posted about it on social media in the past.